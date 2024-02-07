Ryanair wins EU court appeal over KLM’s Covid-19 aid approval

Ryanair won a European Union court challenge against the EU’s approval of €3.4 billion in state aid for rival Air France-KLM, in the latest round of the Irish carrier’s campaign against allegedly unfair subsidies doled out during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The EU’s General Court in Luxembourg on Wednesday annulled the European Commission’s decision, saying regulators “erred in defining the beneficiaries of the state aid granted.”

It’s the second time the commission has had its approval of the state aid overturned by EU judges. The same court in 2021 toppled its earlier approval of the support, giving the watchdog a chance to review its decision. The EU adopted a new decision in favour of the aid later that year.

Ryanair – Europe’s biggest discount airline – has filed more than two dozen challenges to the vast amounts of state aid given by governments to local carriers, arguing the measures shouldn’t have been waved through by the EU’s executive because they distorted competition in the industry. – Bloomberg