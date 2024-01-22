Ibec wants ‘pause’ on national minimum wage rises, Clare healthcare firm gets US approval, and office politics

Ibec chief executive Danny McCoy, right, has written to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar criticising recent labour market policies by the Government, which the employers group claims will add €4 billion to the wage bills of businesses and risk employment. Photograph: MAXWELLS

Employers group Ibec has called for a pause on further increases in the national minimum wage and other labour policy measures planned by the Government that it claims will add more than €4 billion to the annual wage bill of Irish companies and risk “employment and business viability”. Ian Curran has the details.

A bone adhesive to help fractures heal more quickly being developed by a small Co Clare business has been recognised by the US medicines regulator as a potential breakthrough device in healthcare. Dominic Coyle reports

In our Opinion piece, former Sherry FitzGerald chairman Mark FitzGerald says the State should go on the “offensive” and take advantage of the current weak commercial property market to buy property that would be suitable for housing.

Office politics is not optional: you have to learn to play the game or be its victim, writes FT columnist Miranda Green.

In our personal finance Q&A, a reader who is returning to Ireland after spending 50 years in the UK wonders if they can get access to a medical card or other measure that would help them meet their medical care expenses. Dominic Coyle offers some guidance. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

Tipperary-based specialist engineering group Skanstec is eyeing substantial growth over the next four years after securing two new contracts in the Nordics that market sources say could add €50 million to its revenues over the coming years. Ian Curran reports.

In Me & My Money, Siobhán Finn, chief executive of Community Enterprise Association Ireland, explains why cheaper prices don’t always equate to savings. She was speaking with Tony Clayton-Lea.

Mergers and acquisitions in the Irish life sciences sector could be poised for growth in 2024, EY Ireland has said, after an uptick in the value of reported deals last year as big pharmaceutical giants returned to the negotiating table. Ian Curran reports

In Stocktake, Proinsias O’Mahony says hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman should keep his opinions to himself and focus on investing.

