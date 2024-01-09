New Tourism Ireland plan targets ‘higher-end’ overseas visitors

Tourism Ireland chief executive Alice Mansergh said the body’s own research suggests foreign visitors do not see the island as a “low-cost destination”.

Tourism Ireland, the cross-border body that markets both the Republic and the North to overseas visitors, is targeting “value adding” tourists at the “higher end” of the market as part of its strategy for 2023, senior figures within the agency have said.

Speaking at the launch of Tourism Ireland’s 2024 marketing plan, chief executive Alice Mansergh said the body’s own research suggests foreign visitors do not see the island as a “low-cost destination”.

“We’re seen as middle of the road,” she said. “We don’t market ourselves as cheap overseas. We’re trying to target those consumers who have the funds to travel and that prize experiences over low cost, who want to come and enjoy the scenery, the heritage, the people.”

The agency said on Tuesday that it hopes to grow overseas tourism industry revenues by 5.6 per cent on average annually out to 2030. Specifically, it wants to boost the regional, off-peak market - the areas of the country and seasons that have “the most capacity to grow”, Ms Mansergh said - by 6.5 per cent annually over the same period.

Tourism Ireland said it has a particular focus on visitors with “value adding traits”, those who “have the funds to travel”.

Ms Mansergh said: “We’re focused on people... who are going to prize experiences and travel across regions and seasons, who are going to stay for longer and spend more.”

Asked whether this focus may exclude certain customer segments to the detriment of the industry, Siobhán McManamy, director of markets at Tourism Ireland, said the agency does “target at the higher end” but “there is something for everyone within that”.

“We’re very conscious, I think of having that really balanced portfolio of markets because we’ve a really diverse industry, which is one of our greatest assets, to be fair, overseas.”