Dalkey resident John Feeney to contest planning refusal for Sorrento Rd house

Sorrento Road in Dalkey. Dalkey resident John Feeney is contesting the refusal of planning permission for the construction of a new family home in the front garden of his €5.85 million Dalkey home, Monte Alverno, on Sorrento Road..

Mr Feeney has lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála against Dún Laoghaire Rathdown Co Council’s decision to refuse planning permission for the four-bedroom family home.

Neighbours and the Dalkey Community Council have objected to the scheme.

The council ruled that the proposal was “not considered to be contextually appropriate in terms of its scale, height, massing and alignment”.

The council concluded that the proposed development would negatively impact the special characteristics of Monte Alverno and the adjoining Vico Rd Architectural Conservation Area (ACA) and adversely impact the appearance, sylvan character, setting and amenity of t, Monte Alverno House, a protected structure.

The council said that the scheme “would set a poor precedent for similar type development and would seriously injure the amenities of the area”.

Mr Feeney has employed planning consultant Kevin Hughes to appeal the refusal.

Mr Hughes told the appeals board that the house plan “had been designed to ensure the protection of the character of the area, providing for a residential development which makes use of underutilised land on a well serviced site”.

Mr Hughes contended that the plan for the home had undergone significant revisions to ensure that s the architectural heritage and visual amenity of the area would be protected.

Mr Hughes said that due to the revised scale, mass and separation distance, the proposed dwelling would have no negative impacts on Monte Alverno.

Mr Hughes stated that the house has been reduced in height and the overall floor area had been reduced by 30 sq metres.

Mr Hughes said that the distance of almost 24 metres between Monte Alverno and the planned new house was enough to ensure the protection of the architectural quality of Monte Alverno.