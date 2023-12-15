Job creation at IDA client companies down amid global tech slowdown

IDA Ireland has said it won some 248 investments into the State from abroad this year, potentially adding 19,000 jobs to the economy, down 48 per cent from a record 30,000 last year.

In its annual results published on Friday, the inward investment agency said one third of the investments, or 83, were either greenfield or first-time investments with the remainder coming from businesses already operating in the Republic.

IDA Ireland said it now has more than 1,800 client companies within its portfolio, employing 300,583 people across the State, representing 11.3 per cent of national employment, down 0.3 per cent from last year despite a sharp downturn in the global tech sector this year.

Speaking at the launch of the results in Dublin, Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney said the figures show Ireland remains “resilient” despite “huge global challenges”.

Michael Lohan, who replaced Martin Shanahan as IDA Ireland chief executive this year, said: “With 248 investments won by IDA Ireland this year, the strength of today’s results speaks to the continued attractiveness of Ireland as a location for FDI. The results also reflect an enduring commitment amongst FDI (foreign direct investment) companies, supported by IDA Ireland, who continue to show confidence in Ireland as a location in which to make complex, innovative, and impactful investments at scale.”

The largest single investment in 2023 was Analog Devices’ commitment to building a new 45,000 sq ft (4,180 sq m) research, development, and manufacturing facility in Raheen, Co Limerick. The US semiconductor company plans to invest €630 million in the expansion, which will triple the group’s European capacity for wafer production capacity – thin slices of semiconductor material used in manufacturing integrated circuits – adding around 600 jobs.

Large-scale investments were also announced this year by Eli Lilly, which will pump €467 million into its new biologics manufacturing facility in Limerick, and US telecoms Verizon, which announced earlier this week that it will establish a new global centre of excellence in Limerick city.

Other investments announced in 2023 include medical device-maker Dexcom’s plans to build a new €3000 million facility in Athenry, Co Galway and Boston Scientific’s €80 million expansion of its Clonmel, Co Tipperary facility.

IDA Ireland said Friday’s results reflect its commitment to “balanced regional development”. Some 132 investments were secured across regional locations this year, it said, accounting for 54 per cent of the total with the midlands seeing the strong levels of growth.

Mr Lohan said: “As we move into 2024, it is important to recognise that we continue to face domestic as well as global challenges. It’s acknowledged that Ireland’s carrying capacity and infrastructural development, particularly in housing and energy supply, needs to be accelerated.”

Against this backdrop, he said the inward investment agency will develop a new multiyear strategy to underpin the State’s “FDI offering”.