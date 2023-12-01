Happy Pear posts losses of €581,000 in ‘challenging year’

The Happy Pear in Greystones. The company that operates the Flynn brothers’ business last year recorded losses of €581,003 in “a challenging year for the business”. Photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times

The company that operates the Flynn brothers’ Wicklow-based Happy Pear business last year recorded losses of €581,003 in “a challenging year for the business”.

Accounts for Flynn and Flynn Global Trading Ltd show that the loss of €581,003 followed a post-tax profit of €175,993 in 2021.

Twins Stephen and David Flynn are two of the best-known names in the Irish food industry. Their plant-based cooking and lifestyle business recorded the losses after revenues declined by 9 per cent from €5.5 million to €5 million for 2022.

Finance director Paul Murphy said that during the year, the Happy Pear reopened a cafe at the Shoreline Leisure Centre in Greystones “but regrettably we were forced to close this later in the year as it was not viable”.

“Within our wholesale production business, we encountered cost inflation in our ingredients cost base which put significant pressure on our margins.”

Mr Murphy added that “there was a fall-off in digital sales in 2022 as the Covid-boom in online courses tapered off. The business is not expected to return to profit in 2023.”

The company – which includes the Happy Pear cafe and shop at Church Rd, Greystones – employs 74 people, the same level as last year.

The loss takes account of combined non-cash amortisation and depreciation costs of €261,322. It also takes account of €142,033 in operating lease costs. The business received €65,817 in Covid-19 wage subsidy payments.

However, despite the 2022 loss, Mr Murphy was upbeat about the Happy Pear’s prospects after raising €2.59 million from a crowd investment fundraising round earlier this year.

The new funds will finance the brand’s expansion of Happy Pear products into the UK and beyond and allow for growth and improvement to the Happy Pear App and digital business, he said.

“The company is very excited about the future and the ability of the business to utilise the fundraise to deliver strong growth in 2024 and beyond.”

Mr Murphy said that the €2.59 million raised represented 19.68 per cent of the company.

Mr Murphy said the directors “were delighted to welcome 1,068 new shareholders to the company”.

he noted that it includes six new shareholders who invested between €50,000 and €250,000 while the majority at 734 comprises small investors who acquired shares to the value of up to €1,000.

Mr Murphy said that “the majority of the new shareholders are female”.