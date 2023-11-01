Smurfit Kappa sees 2023 earnings topping estimates amid improving box demand

Smurfit Kappa has guided analysts' full-year earnings estimates higher amid signs that the downturn in demand for cardboard boxes is abating. Photograph: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Smurfit Kappa has signalled its full-year earnings will come in slightly better than market expectations, amid signs that the recent downturn in cardboard box demand and pricing is nearing an end.

The paper packaging giant, which is currently seeking to merge with US rival WestRock, said in a trading update on Wednesday that box demand in the third quarter was 2 per cent behind 2022 levels. That compares with drops of 7 per cent and 5 per cent in the first and second quarters, respectively, it said.

“We expect this trend to continue, with Germany in particular showing improved order book,” said chief executive Tony Smurfit.

Goodbody Stockbrokers analyst David O’Brien said he estimates that box prices are now 11 per cent than a year ago.

“The pricing cycle appears close to trough in Europe and the US while demand also looks to be at a positive inflection point,” he said.

Smurfit Kappa sees its full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) coming to €2.05 billion. While that would mark a declined from group’s €2.36 billion outturn for 2022, it is 1-2 per cent ahead of consensus expectations, according to Mr O’Brien.

The Irish group announced in September that it plans to merge with Atlanta-based WestRock to form the world’s biggest packaging group with $34 billion (€32.2 billion) of annual revenues. It is essentially a takeover by Smurfit Kappa that will see the group headquartered in Dublin, but will result in its Irish stock market quotation being dropped as it moves its main listing from London to Wall Street.

The deal occurs against the background of a sharp drop-off in demand since the second half of last year for cardboard boxes, which reached unprecedented levels globally during the Covid pandemic when demand for physical goods – from giant TVs to patio furniture – spiked amid lockdowns.

The timing of this agreement seeks to take advantage of depressed valuations in the cyclical downturn, as the long-term growth stories surrounding ecommerce and sustainable packaging products remain intact, according to industry observers.

Mr Smurfit said on Wednesday that the planned combination “represents a unique point in time, value creation opportunity, for both companies”.