Goods handled by Irish ports down 7% in second quarter

The total tonnage of goods handled by Irish ports in the second quarter fell by 7 per cent compared with the same period last year, new data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows.

Irish ports handled 12.2 million tonnes of goods in April, May, and June. While that volume was down on the corresponding quarter last year, it was up 2 per cent on the first three months of this year.

Some 3,036 vessels arrived in the seven main Irish ports compared with 3,085 in the second quarter of 2021, the CSO said. Dublin Port accounted for 62 per cent of all vessel arrivals in Irish ports.

Goods forwarded from Irish ports amounted to 4.2 million tonnes the second quarter of the year, while goods received amounted to 8 million tonnes.

The total number of vessels arriving in the seven main Irish ports fell by 2 per cent when compared with the second quarter of last year.

Dublin Port accounted for 62 per cent of all vessel arrivals in Irish ports and for 53 per cent of the total tonnage of goods handled.

Britain and Northern Ireland accounted for 35 per cent of the total tonnage of goods handled in the main ports by region of trade. EU countries made up 45 per cent of the total tonnage of goods handled in the main ports.