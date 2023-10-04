Unemployment rate ticks up marginally, remains near historic lows

The unemployment rate ticked up marginally in September, yet remained close to a record low despite warnings of a slowing economy.

The overall rate rose to 4.2 per cent from 4.1 per cent, the Central Statistics Office said in a statement. Compared to a year ago the unemployment rate fell 0.2 percentage points.

“The seasonally adjusted number of people unemployed was 115,700 in September 2023, compared with 113,000 in August 2023,” CSO statistician Conor Delves said. “There was a decrease of 300 in the seasonally adjusted number of people unemployed in September 2023 when compared with a year earlier,” he added.

The data shows the jobs market remains strong even as fears increase of an economic slowdown. Thinktank the Economic and Social Research Institute warned on Wednesday the post-Covid bounce in the economy is over, with Gross domestic product (GDP) set to fall by 1.6 per cent this year. That would push the country into a technical recession. Department of Finance data on Tuesday meanwhile showed a drop in corporation tax receipts for the second straight month, adding to concerns ahead of next week’s Budget.

READ MORE

An unemployment rate of 4 per cent is generally seen as a measure of a country with full employment.

Youth unemployment ticked up to 11.9 per cent from 11.4 per cent in August, while the male unemployment increased marginally. The rate of women without work also ticked up from August but is about 0.6 percentage points lower than a year ago.