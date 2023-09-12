Smurfit Kappa shares slump as investors to own 50.4% of group after WestRock merger

Smurfit Kappa confirmed on Tuesday it plans to merge with US peer WestRock.

Smurfit Kappa’s shares slumped on Tuesday as investors digested news that they end up with 50.4 per cent of a $20 billion-plus ($10.7 billion) merged group it has agreed to create with US peer WestRock.

The Dublin-based company said that the deal would see WestRock investors receive the equivalent of $43.51 per share, mainly by way of new stock in the enlarged group, to be known as Smurfit WestRock, but also including $5 in cash.

The price marks a premium to the $31.88 level at which WestRock shares closed last Wednesday, before news of the tie-up talks emerged.

Shares in Smurfit Kappa slid almost 11 per cent in early trading in Dublin to €31.95 each.

“This incredibly exciting coming together of our two great companies is a defining moment within the global packaging industry. Smurfit WestRock will be the ‘go-to’ packaging partner of choice for customers, employees and shareholders,” said Smurfit Kappa chief executive Tony Smurfit, who is set to lead the merged group.

“We will have the leading assets, a unique global footprint in both paper and corrugated, a superb consumer and specialty packaging business, significant synergies, and enhanced scale to deliver value in the short, medium and long term.”

Smurfit Kappa chairman Irial Finan will also chair Smurfit WestRock, according to the statement.