Owl be back: Barn door is always open for the Late Late mascot

In the wild, owls have a lifespan of about a decade. In captivity, some species can live three times that long. On that basis, the Late Late Show owl, knocking around since 1962, has had a good run. Retirement would not be a surprise.

And yet when the RTÉ chatshow unveiled a new logo on social media on Thursday and there was no feathered friend, only a fetching lunar backdrop, consternation abounded. Had there been a breakdown of trust between the owl and RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst? What kind of cull was going on at the public service broadcaster anyway?

News – yes, news – of the owl’s apparent demise soon filtered through a shocked media. Perhaps the owl had made too many diva demands. Perhaps it had been badly advised.

Suggestions that this is strictly a silly season preoccupation would, of course, be completely insensitive to the ornithological community.

Owl-indifferent observers might note that the new Late Late social media logo looks modern and sleek – classy, almost – and conclude this bodes well for the design of the revamped set. Might something that doesn’t resemble a mid-20th century bachelors’ sitting room be winging its way to screen?

Whatever the decor, new presenter Patrick Kielty will shortly be settling into his Montrose nest via a series of not-for-broadcast dry runs in advance of his September 15th debut. And he will not be alone.

“Don’t worry, our owl is still on holidays and will be back soon [winking-face emoji],” the Late Late Show Twitter/X account replied to one sad-faced owl fan.

The relief was understood to be palpable. Late Late presenters and RTÉ director generals might come and go, but this owl is immortal. Don’t mess with it, Bakhurst.