Italian court rejects online agent’s Ryanair challenge

An Italian court has rejected a challenge by on-line travel agent Kiwi against Ryanair's enhanced security check-in procedures. Photograph by HATIM KAGHAT/Belga/AFP via Getty Images.

An Italian court has ruled that Ryanair can continue to apply extra security check-in procedures for passengers who book flights via online travel agent Kiwi.

Digital agents complain that the Irish airline applies extra checks to confirm the identity of travellers who have booked through their websites rather than through Ryanair’s own system.

The carrier on Thursday welcomed the decision of a court in Milan, Italy to reject online travel agent Kiwi’s application to have the company remove the enhanced procedures for its customers.

Dara Brady, Ryanair’s head of digital, said the ruling ensured that passengers booking through online agents could continue using its enhanced procedures to check in and are told of important safety and public health protocols.

“Ryanair does not have a relationship with Kiwi and we strongly object to Kiwi selling our flights,” he added.

Mr Brady noted that the airline encouraged passengers to book through its systems.

The Irish airline has been fighting ongoing battles with online agents who sell its flights without its approval on various fronts for several years.

Recently Max Schrems’ digital rights group, NYOB, filed a lawsuit against Ryanair in the Spanish courts on behalf of online agency Edreams Odigeo, which has also complained about the security check-in procedures.

Ryanair rejects the organisation’s claims that the enhanced checks breach data rights. The airline maintains that the steps are needed when passengers buy flights through an agent to manage their booking, online check-in and to comply with safety and security requirements.