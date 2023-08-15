Banks and interest rates, RTE’s lost licence fee income, and Tesco’s health benefits for staff

RTÉ's lost TV licence fee income: What would its €3.2m share have paid for? Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

As Irish banks come under pressure from politicians for being laggards in increasing interest rates for depositors, Colm Keena looks at how the rates offered by AIB, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB shape up against their peers in other euro zone countries.

Interest rates might be rising but so is demand for loans to fund the purchases of cars, holidays and solar panels, writes Fiona Reddan in our weekly personal finance feature. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

Retailer Tesco Ireland has introduced a range of health and other online supports for its 13,000 staff here. Emmet Malone reports.

In her media column, Laura Slattery wonders what RTÉ might have been able to do with its €3.2 million share of licence fee income that has seeped away in the wake of revelations that emerged about Ryan Tubridy’s pay and other spending at the national broadcaster.

In our second personal finance Q&A of the week, a reader outlines the issues they are having with a neighbouring apartment block being used for holiday lettings, and wonders about the regulations around such short-term lets and if they are enforced. Dominic Coyle offers a view.

The proposed cage fight between Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter), appears, mercifully, to be off, writes Cantillon.

In Me & My Money, Ralph Benson, head of financial advice at Moneycube.ie, explains why, when he was buying a flat in London, he had to sell his car so he could afford to buy a parking space. He spoke with Tony Clayton-Lea.

Apple shares still look pricey in spite of the tech giant having lost more than $200 billion in its market value in less than a week, writes Stocktake.

