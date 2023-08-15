Tesco introduces new health-related supports for staff at Irish business

Natasha Adams, chief executive of Tesco Ireland, which has introduced a number of health-related supports for staff. Photograph: Lorraine O'Sullivan

Retailer Tesco has introduced a range of health and other online supports for its 13,000 Irish staff.

Free online GP consultations are among the benefits of the package, which workers at the retailer were informed of on Monday.

In addition to the free 24/7 online access to a doctor, the company said its staff will be able to avail of free counselling and mental health supports along with legal and financial advice. Particular supports for staff with cancer are among the other benefits to be provided.

In addition to staff members themselves, family members over 16 living at the same address will have the opportunity to avail of services at a reduced cost.

The announcement follows a similar one last month by the company in the UK, where it is the largest private sector employer with some 310,000 staff.

The Irish unit says the move is part of a relaunched 24/7 365-day Employee Assistance Programme.

“We’re delighted to be making this investment in further supporting our colleagues and their families with the day-to-day challenges that life brings,” said the company’s people director, Maurice Kelly.

“A key feature of these new measures we are announcing is not only are they free but more importantly these services are available 24/7, allowing colleagues to take more control of their wellbeing when they need to.”

Sinéad Proos, head of health and wellbeing at Laya healthcare, which will be delivering the services for Tesco, said that “since 2020, we’ve seen demand for digital health services increase dramatically”. She said there was a growing emphasis on ease of access outside of normal working hours for these types of services.

Earlier this year Tesco said it was introducing up to five days paid leave for staff members experiencing domestic abuse. Registration for the new services opened for staff members on Monday.