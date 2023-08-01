Diageo full-year organic net sales beat estimates

'We drove double-digit organic net sales growth in scotch, tequila, and Guinness, with our premium-plus brands contributing 57 per cent of overall organic net sales growth,' Diageo’s new chief executive Debra Crew said in a statement. Photograph: iStock

Brewing giant Diageo beat full-year sales forecasts on Tuesday as people continued treating themselves to expensive scotch, whisky and tequila despite high prices.

The world’s largest spirits maker, which also makes Johnnie Walker whisky, Captain Morgan’s rum and Ketel One vodka, said organic net sales rose 6.5 per cent in the year to June 30th, marginally beating analyst forecasts for a 6.4 per cent increase, according to a company-provided consensus.

“We drove double-digit organic net sales growth in scotch, tequila, and Guinness, with our premium-plus brands contributing 57 per cent of overall organic net sales growth,” Diageo’s new chief executive Debra Crew said in a statement.

Diageo said its organic net sales increase reflected 7.3 percentage points of price/mix and a decline in organic sales volumes of 0.8 per cent.