AIB profits jump 79% amid boost from interest rate hikes

AIB profits surged in the first half of the year. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times

AIB has raised its full-year net interest income forecast and said its profitability will be “materially in excess” of target, after delivering a strong set of interim results amid rising official interest rates and the acquisition of loans from Ulster Bank.

The lender posted net profit of €854 million for the first half of the year, up 79 per cent from the same period in 2022, as the European Central Bank (ECB) continue to raise interest rates this year. Following the latest official set of ECB rate increases on Thursday, AIB is earning 3.75 per cent – or an annualised €845 million – on the €31.2 billion of excess deposits it has stored with the central bank.

AIB and other Irish banks have lagged behind many European peers in raising mortgage rates since the ECB started hiking rates last July, as they are more reliant on cheap household deposits to fund loans.

The Dublin-based bank said it now expects to post more than €3.6 billion of net interest income this year, compared to its previous forecast of a figure in excess of €3.3 billion.

It also sees its full-year return on tangible equity (ROTE) – a key measure of profitability relative to shareholders equity – soaring to about 20 per cent this year from 9.6 per cent in 2022, and coming in well above its 13 per cent-plus medium-term target. Analysts see a return of at least 8 per cent to 10 per cent as a sign of a healthy bank.

“AIB Group has delivered a strong financial and operational performance with after-tax profit of €854 million in the first half as we welcomed large numbers of new customers against the backdrop of an evolving banking market, a higher interest rate environment and a resilient Irish economy,” said chief executive Colin Hunt.

The bank set aside €91 million of provisions to deal with potential loan losses, driven by a charge against its commercial property portfolio as asset values come under pressure in a rising rates environment. In the year-earlier period, it released €309 million of provisions that had been set aside during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Still, non-performing loans declined to 3.3 per cent of its total book from 3.5 per cent in December.

Net interest income rose to €1.77 billion in the first half from €895 million for the corresponding six months last year, when the ECB was imposing negative rates on banks for excess deposits stored with central banks across the euro zone.

The Government lowered its stake in AIB below the 50 per cent threshold last month – to 46.9 per cent – as it continued a programme of share sales. The State has now recovered about €13 billion of AIB’s crisis-era rescue bill.