Tax appeals ruling leaves developer firm with €755,445 bill

A developer firm has been left with a €755,445 corporation tax bill arising from a land site “fiasco” where a company site plot bought for €8.6 million collapsed in value to €170,000.

This follows a Tax Appeals Commission (TAC) ruling that the un-named company is liable for the €755,445 corporation tax bill arising from a bank forgiving a €6 million part of a loan provided to the company used to purchase the €8.6 million site for housing in 2006.

Ten years later in 2016, after the economic crash, the €8.6 million site was valued at between €180,000 and €198,000 and failed to sell at auction with the highest bid recorded at €170,000.

The site included 19 acres zoned residential.

The finance director with the firm and a chartered accountant told a TAC hearing that the firm paid the bank €250,000 as part of the €6 million loan forgiveness settlement in 2016 in order to bring the whole “fiasco” to a close.

The Revenue Commissioners issued the corporation tax assessment of €755,445 in 2021 after concluding that the forgiveness of the €6.04 million loan facility should be treated as taxable income.

The firm appealed the assessment and now after a hearing into the case, Appeals Commissioner, Clare O’Driscoll has upheld the Revenue assessment after finding that the €6m loan forgiven must be treated as a receipt in the firm’s trade.

The €6 million loan forgiveness was part of an initial €9.5 million loan provided to the firm by the bank in 2006 to purchase the €8.6m site. The firm did not seek planning permission for houses on the site due to the economic crash.

The firm had repaid €3.5 million in capital and €2.1 million in interest on the loan leaving the €6.04m to be repaid.

The company argued that the forgiveness of the loan should not be treated as income and was instead a transaction on a capital account.

The firm included the €6 million sum as a credit sum below the gross profit line in its 2016 accounts on the basis that the amount of the debt write-off did not represent a trading profit.

The TAC decision stated that it has been requested to state and sign a case for the opinion of the High Court in respect of its determination.