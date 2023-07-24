Economy forecast to grow, ‘drag’ on Dublin offices and the reality of tattoos in the office

Most people in your office may now be inked and some are probably earning more than those who are uninked. Pilita Clark marvels at how times have changed. Photograph: Daniel Leal/AFP

The Republic’s economy is expected to grow again in 2023, albeit at a more moderate pace than in recent years, EY Ireland has said. In its latest Economic Eye report, the Big Four accountancy firm said it expects the gross domestic product (GDP) in the Republic to grow by 4.8 per cent this year and 4.3 per cent in 2024, down from 9.4 per cent in 2022. Ian Curran has the details.

A slowdown in the multinational technology sector coupled with the popularity of working from home have “dragged” on Dublin office leasing in the first half of the year despite the Republic creating desk jobs at twice the pace of the European Union average, writes Ian Curran.

The Government’s plan to introduce a 5 per cent levy on concrete products to pay for mica building defects will add almost €300 million to the cost of delivering the Coalition’s Housing For All targets, an industry body has warned, reports Ian Curran. Commissioned by the Irish Concrete Federation (ICF), a new report estimates that the levy, which comes into force from September, will add €1,285 to the cost of building a three-bed house, ahead of the Government’s own estimate of between €400 and €800 for a typical semidetached dwelling.

The average cost of a data breach to organisations hit an all time high in 2023, new research has found, but only about half of organisations that suffered a security breach plan to increase cybersecurity spending. Artificial intelligence is also playing a role in dealing with security breaches, cutting the time taken to identify and contain breaches. Ciara O’Brien reports.

Cork business services provider Mackin Group has acquired UK recruitment specialist Greybridge Search & Selection in a deal the Irish company’s founder said gives it a strong foothold in the life sciences and digital transformation fields in Britain, writes Ian Curran.

Limerick-based waste-to-energy firm has rebranded as Glanua, writes Ian Curran, and said it is looking to add 250 jobs over the next five years as it looks to capitalise on the “increased importance of sustainability”.

