CIÉ trims losses despite removal of Covid supports

Losses at State-owned transport company CIÉ narrowed last year despite the remove of Government Covid-19 supports and a sharp rise in operating costs associated with new services.

The company – which operates the Iarnród Éireann, Bus Éireann and Dublin Bus networks – generated revenues of €1.49 billion, up 15 per cent from €1.2 billion in 2021.

This was achieved despite a €71 million decline in Government funding as pandemic-era supports were unwound. In its annual report on Friday, CIÉ said the increase in revenues was underpinned by, driven by the increase in passenger and commercial revenue to €656 million in 2022 from €449 million and an increase in Public Service Obligation (PSO) income of €59 million.

CIÉ chief executive Lorcan O’Connor said that 2022 “represented a year of recovery” from the pandemic shock. “Steady passenger growth throughout the year saw us exceeding pre pandemic passenger numbers by the end of the year. Ireland’s recovery in public transport usage has been one of the fastest experienced around the world.

