Intercom CEO’s approach to ‘divisive and political issues’ does not extend to his own Twitter timeline

Since he returned as chief executive of Intercom last October, Eoghan McCabe’s motto has been work, work, work. As reported by The Irish Times on Monday, the Irish tech company has withdrawn support for some worker-focused initiatives, including employee resource groups. This means no decorations in its Dublin office, not even Pride flags. McCabe explained to a staff meeting last month that “Pride has got wrapped up, unfortunately, within some circles in ... more divisive and political issues”.

Which might lead you to believe McCabe himself would have no truck with divisive and political issues.

Well, not according to his Twitter feed. “Met a very special man tonight,” he posted on June 16th, posing alongside Robert F Kennedy jnr. “God speed.” The long-shot Democratic presidential candidate is an anti-vaccine activist and believes 5G causes cancer, DNA dysfunction, penetrates the blood brain barrier, and “is making our children stupider and sicker”.

Screenshot of tweet posted by Intercom CEO Eoghan McCabe with Robert F Kennedy Jr.

The previous day McCabe tweeted approvingly about a vote by San Diego Council to prohibit homeless people from camping on the street and in other public places. “San Francisco next please,” he posted.

Screenshot from Intercom CEO Eoghan McCabe's Twitter account

The tech boss has also retweeted a post from the “End Wokeness” account, whose mission is “fighting, exposing and mocking wokeness”. Not divisive or political at all.

