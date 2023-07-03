Belfast gets new Dublin Airport service in bus company expansion

Belfast will get a new Dublin Airport bus service from this month in a €10 million public transport company expansion.

Dublin Express will launch a new service connecting Belfast with the Republic’s capital and its airport on July 18th.

The company, which already serves Dublin Airport from the city centre, plans to spend around €10 million on eight coaches to run the service in what is a key expansion for the business here.

Its new route will link Glengall Street in Belfast to Dublin city centre and the airport, with 16 trips in either direction every day.

Dublin Express will hire 40 workers, including drivers, management and maintenance workers, mainly in Belfast and Dungannon, Co Tyrone, to staff the service.

The move comes as demand grows for public service links to Ireland’s biggest airport, which serves large numbers of travellers from the North.

The company, part of UK group National Express, calculates that around one million people from Northern Ireland use the airport every year as travellers from the region can reach it easily by road.

Rory Fitzgerald, Dublin Express general manager, dubbed the new service a “significant milestone” connecting Ireland’s two most populated cities.

“We’ve been receiving a high volume of requests from customers asking for this service which itself stood out as an under-served route,” he said.

Dublin Express already runs services from the airport to the city centre, serving key destinations such as Heuston Station and tourist district, Temple Bar.