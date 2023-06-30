Customers complain as Bank of Ireland app goes down

Bank of Ireland’s mobile app and a section of its website are currently down due to an unexplained problem, the group said on Friday.

In a statement, it said: “We are aware some customers using our mobile app and 365Online are currently experiencing difficulties. We are working to fix this issue as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

A number of the bank’s customers took to social media to express frustration at the issue, and also complain about the bank’s communication strategy.

“To be fair, it’s not cool to turn the replies off for this tweet,” said one in response to the bank’s admission of the problem on Twitter.

“The Bank of Ireland app has been down all morning and I expect on the last Friday of the month many customers are trying to log in and make transactions.”

Another wrote: “Absolute amateurs. Been trying to log on for nearly three hours now. Imagine you’re a client with bills to pay, urgent monies to transfer out, and you cannot access your account because Bank of Ireland cannot run a stable or modern banking platform.”

A third asked: “Any information on the issue with everything related to BOI today? Can’t access the app, either on mobile or laptop. Can’t make any payments with my account online either. What’s going on?”

A fourth person said Bank of Ireland “could do a lot better on their poor communication of outages”, adding: “Last working day of the month and quarter, far from ideal.”