Allen brothers investment in mortgage firm, Pepper hikes rates, and how to manage finances while dealing with autism or ADHD

Wexford businessmen Bert and Lance Allen, former owners of beef processor Slaney Foods, have taken a 40 per cent stake in Nua Money, a company planning to enter the Irish mortgage market. Joe Brennan reports on the fascinating move by the brothers, who sold their interest in Slaney Foods for about €250 million.

Joe also reports that Pepper Finance, the mortgage services provider used by a number of investment funds for Irish loans acquired after the financial crash, is increasing rates on about 9,500 home loans on its books as it starts to pass on a portion of recent European Central Bank (ECB) rate hikes.

Managing finances is hard enough at the best of times, but it becomes that much harder when dealing with the likes of ADHD and autism. Brianna Parkins looks at ways to stay on top of your finances when neurodivergent.

That increase may not be the last: the ECB is set to hike interest rates by another quarter of a percentage point on Thursday in its fight against inflation. Eoin Burke-Kennedy looks at what may happen.

READ MORE

Screenwriters in Ireland will join in a global day of solidarity on Wednesday in support of a Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike for better pay and conditions that has brought parts of the United States television and film industry to a halt. Laura Slattery has the details.

Plans by Johnny Ronan to redevelop the former Irish Glass Bottle site at Poolbeg in Dublin have suffered a fresh setback, Gordon Deegan reports. Dublin City Council has refused planning permission to Pembroke Beach DAC, a consortium led by Ronan Group Real Estate (RGRE), to construct a life-science and innovation hub mixed-use scheme at the former Irish Glass Bottle site.

Almost half of businesses in Ireland say they will pare back spending on sustainability initiatives over the next 12 months amid concern about the global economic outlook, new all-island research by Expleo indicates. Ian Curran has the story.

News fatigue has increased further over the last year with the percentage of people in Ireland who say they are “extremely interested” or “very interested” in news dropping to 52 per cent, down from 57 per cent last year and 70 per cent two years ago. Laura Slattery has read the report.

Shannon Foynes Port said it has “grave concerns” and was “quite frankly shocked” that property belonging to it had been included in a report on State lands earmarked for affordable housing. Ken Foxe reports.

In her column, Sarah O’Connor looks at the term “harvested by hand” that has become prevalent in supermarkets, and outlines why she finds it so problematic.

Travellers face higher fares in coming years as green taxes and aircraft shortages increase the cost of flying, aircraft lessor Avolon said on Tuesday. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Tax defaulters paid €7.3 million to settle unpaid debts to the Revenue in the first three months of the year, new figures show. Barry O’Halloran reports.

In commercial property, Ronald Quinlan reports that Paddy McKillen Jr and Matt Ryan’s Oakmount vehicle has relisted a site in Blackrock in south Dublin for €36 million, down from €45 million.

Ronald also reports the Irish League of Credit Unions is seeking €9.5 million for its Dublin HQ, while interest rate hikes are starting to bite in the private rental sector.

