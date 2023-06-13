Revenue defaulters pay €7.3m to settle debts

Tax defaulters paid €7.3 million to settle unpaid debts to the Revenue in the first three months of the year, new figures show.
Longford waste business Mulleady’s Ltd heads the list, paying €828,575 in tax, interest and penalties after an audit found it had under-declared income tax and social insurance.
Builder Thomas Foley, of St Anne’s Green, Carlow, listed as a company director, made the biggest personal settlement, €809,018 for under declaration of income and capital gains tax.
Well-known Dublin restaurant, Picasso in Clontarf, paid €143,126 in for under declaring income tax, social insurance and VAT.
In all the Revenue listed 19 cases where individuals and businesses settled in the first quarter of the year.