Revenue defaulters pay €7.3m to settle debts

Tax defaulters paid €7.3m in settlements to the Revenue in the first three months of the year. Photograph: iStock

Tax defaulters paid €7.3 million to settle unpaid debts to the Revenue in the first three months of the year, new figures show.

Longford waste business Mulleady’s Ltd heads the list, paying €828,575 in tax, interest and penalties after an audit found it had under-declared income tax and social insurance.

Builder Thomas Foley, of St Anne’s Green, Carlow, listed as a company director, made the biggest personal settlement, €809,018 for under declaration of income and capital gains tax.

Well-known Dublin restaurant, Picasso in Clontarf, paid €143,126 in for under declaring income tax, social insurance and VAT.

In all the Revenue listed 19 cases where individuals and businesses settled in the first quarter of the year.