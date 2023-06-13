Lack of infrastructure could hit new housing, construction industry warns

Much of the land zoned for residential development in the Republic is inadequately serviced by utilities and other infrastructure, potentially making the future provision of housing more problematic, the Construction Industry Federation (CIF) has warned.

The lobby group’s director general designate Hubert Fitzpatrick said the uptick in housing output seen in recent years took place on lands that were zoned in previous development plans and in many instances had been serviced with critical infrastructure such as water, wastewater, electricity, roads and public transport.

However, he warned much of this land bank is now exhausted while much of the incoming supply lacks vital infrastructure.

“A significant amount of the serviced and zoned lands for residential development have now been activated or built on and we are now entering a much more difficult phase of housing provision,” Mr Fitzpatrick told the Oireachtas Housing Committee.

His colleague Conor O’Connell said in many locations lands have been zoned for housing that are difficult and expensive to service “and in other locations serviced or easily serviced lands have been de-zoned or not zoned”.

Mr O’Connell said the State’s land management process for housing delivery was “fundamentally flawed”.

He said it almost applied “a just in time process for delivery rather than a predictive model based on realistic time frames for the delivery of infrastructure to facilitate housing.”

Housing output rose by 45 per cent to 30,000 units last year, the highest level of residential construction seen in the State since the Celtic Tiger era. However, this level of homebuilding is still seen as too low.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien acknowledges that more land needs to be zoned for residential if the Government is to reach its Housing for All target of delivering 33,000 homes a year for the next

He has commissioned a review the National Planning Framework to assess how much zoned residential land is needed across the country.

The provision of infrastructure on zoned residential lands was a critical component of housing delivery, CIF said.

Mr O’Connell said the lands zoned for housing purposes were based on population projections from 2011 to 2016, one of the lowest population growth periods in recent Irish history.

He also noted up to 50 per cent of the future residential provision were earmarked for existing brownfield lands or the existing built environment in the State’s main urban centres, which he described as “unrealistic”.

Mr O’Connell said much of land zoned for residential were based on “unrealistic low projected growth target for Dublin and the mideast in particular” and on “an unrealistic time frame for development plans of six years”.

“Unfortunately, local and county development plans have now adopted and built in these unrealistic aspirations towards land management in their development plans and there are many examples of settlement caps or even the de-zoning of residential lands previously zoned for housing purposes,” he said.

The CIF welcomed the review of National Planning Framework and the change from six to 10-year time frames for development plans in Planning and Development Bill.