Data centres consume as much electricity as urban houses - CSO

Data centres in the Republic used as much electricity as urban households last year despite a moratorium on new connection to the grid, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Electricity consumption by data centres increased by 31 per cent in 2022 from 2021, accounting for 18 per cent of total consumption across the economy. Despite an overall 10 per cent decline in consumption by households in 2022, urban residences also represented 18 per cent while consumption by rural households accounted for 10 per cent of the total.

It means that data centres here consumed 400 per cent more electricity in the final quarter of 2022 compared with the same period in 2015.

“The consumption by urban residential and rural residential tariff groups decreased by 10 per cent and 9 per cent respectively between 2021 and 2022, and non-residential consumption increased 9 per cent over the same period,” said Niamh Shanahan, statistician in the CSO’s environment and climate division.

Total metered electricity consumption was 29,500 gigawatt hours in 2022, she said, an increase of 3.5 per cent on 2021 driven mostly by large users.

Overall, large energy users – a category that includes data centres as well as other energy intensive manufacturing businesses – represented 27 per cent of total consumption last year.

This represents an increase of 20 per cent between 2021 and 2022 and by 116 per cent between 2015 and 2022, the CSO said.

Amid concern about the growth of data centres, national grid operator EirGrid decided to stop connections for new data centres in 2020, a de facto moratorium on the building of new facilities that is yet to be lifted.

EirGrid has estimated that data centres could account for as much as 29 per cent of all electricity consumed in the Republic by 2028.

Meanwhile, Dublin postal districts had the highest proportion of residential consumption in 2022 at 19 per cent followed by Cork (12 per cent), Dublin county (6 per cent), Galway (6 per cent) and Kildare (5 per cent). “Counties with dwellings that use electricity as their main space heating fuel and the total number of meters present are underlying factors determining county residential demand,” Ms Shanahan said.