Private sector supplies bulk of social housing, VW’s Irish connection and Big Phil’s ‘unique insights’

Some 73 per cent of new-build social housing units delivered last year came from the private sector, according to figures obtained from the Department of Housing. They show the Government funded the delivery of 7,433 social homes in 2022. The majority (54 per cent or 4,026 units) were delivered by private developers in what are known as turnkey projects where the local authority or housing body enters a forward-purchasing arrangement with a private developer. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

“We started looking around and we listed what we like – horses, countryside living and people – and then we realised Ireland would be the ideal fit. We spotted a house on the market and my wife was over here the next day, called me at lunchtime and said we’d take it.” Michael McAleer interviews Volkswagen chief Thomas Schäfer.

Phil Hogan’s new consultancy offers ‘unique insights’ ... but you won’t find them on Twitter, writes John Burns in Any Other Business. Plus: IPG sues Cricket Ireland over TV deal; How Intel is causing NCT delays and Boris’ diaries’ Irish connection

“The late bar lifestyle, with its heavy use of drink and drugs, had become a repetitive and unhealthy routine. After a particularly busy but miserable Christmas, I made the decision to get away from any potential downward spiral into addiction. I booked my flight to Vancouver for the day before the work visa I had acquired two years earlier, but had never used, was due to expire and spent the next four months saving every penny I could to make a new life abroad.” Steve Mooney in Vancouver talks to Wild Geese.

In the air-conditioned room behind those windows, someone who describes themselves as a “human capital transformation specialist” is teaching a contingent of around 100 Irish entrepreneurs about how they can “harness the attitude advantage” in their professional lives, writes Ian Curran in Agenda. If it is a slightly curious juxtaposition, it is of the kind that tends to be part and parcel of the annual EY Entrepreneur of the Year (EOY) chief executive retreat. For many, the main event of the year-long EOY programme – now in its 26th year – this year’s iteration took place in Singapore, a city and island nation famous for curious juxtapositions.

As the Environmental Protection Agency made clear last week, Ireland will definitely exceed its carbon budget to 2025 and almost certainly overshoot again for the period to 2030. This also means we are unlikely to comply with the legal target of halving our greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, writes John FitzGerald in his weekly column.

Stephen Doyle is proof positive that careers don’t always go to plan. Doyle’s ambition growing up had been to become a teacher, but poor Leaving Cert results hexed that and it took him a while to find his niche after this setback. Olive Keogh finds out where his career took him.

Mia* became suspicious when she was asked basic questions during a Zoom interview for a job in human resources. Her doubts were confirmed when her would-be employer demanded she pay £275 upfront for recruitment training. Suspecting it was fraudulent, she backed out. Ian Johnston and Emma Jacobs report on a sophisticated recruitment scam.

How bad was your week? Well fear not. Rajesh Vishwas is here to make you feel better. The Indian government official was recently suspended after he ordered a reservoir to be drained so he could retrieve his mobile phone, which had fallen in when he tried to take a selfie while picnicking with friends. Anjli Raval reports.

