IT recycling firm Vyta to create 100 jobs in next two years

IT recycling company Vyta is to add 100 jobs in the next two years following its €6.4 million investment in the business.

Among the new roles are jobs in finance, marketing, customer experience, service delivery, business development, operations, logistics, compliance, engineering, retail and business support.

The expansion will see the company almost double in size, with staff reaching 220 by the end of 2025. The roles will be located across four Vyta sites in Dublin, Belfast and Essex.

Chief executive Philip McMichael said 2022 had seen significant growth for the company and it planned to build on that in Ireland, the UK and Europe in 2023.

READ MORE

“In order to achieve these ambitious growth plans, we need to invest in the business and hire more people. Our team will enable us [to] stand out in what is a highly competitive market, allowing us to adhere to most stringent industry standards, and help us maintain our commitment to delivering the best customer service in the industry,” he said.

Vyta, formerly known as AMI, helps organisations manage the secure retirement of their computer, mobile and electrical equipment, through the collection, refurbishment, recycling and reselling of retired IT equipment, while also ensuring any data on the devices is destroyed.

The investment will also help expand Vyta’s fleet of collection and shredding vehicles, and fund a new customer relationship management system to support business development and account management. The vehicles allow the company’s DiskShred service to completely destroy data and storage media on-site.

Businesses have been investing in environmental, social and governance (ESG) and sustainability, which the secure refurbishment and resale of retired IT equipment can support. The company more than doubled its revenues last year as it benefited from an increased focus on sustainability and a recent acquisition that grew its UK business. Vyta acquired Essex-based FDG last year as part of a consolidation strategy, with further acquisitions in Europe on the cards following a €13 million investment from MML Growth Capital Partners Ireland in 2021.

“Organisations across most countries now have to report their ESG findings and results, but even the ones that don’t, you will find they’re presented with ESG targets,” said Faye Thomas, chief commercial officer with Vyta. “It’s just something that is growing; the demand for ESG and sustainability is not something that’s going to get any less over time, it’s here to stay.”

Also helping support the demand for secure IT recycling is a growing awareness of data protection regulations. Ms Thomas said initially people were wary of GDPR and stockpiled equipment rather than recycled it. “[Sustainability and security] are having to go hand in hand because of ESG,” she said. “Using a company like Vyta supports that because, for us, sustainability and security go hand in hand.”