Ryanair back in profit; Dublin’s lack of low-cost homes, and is losing your job a permanet disaster?

For those suddenly thrust into the ranks of the redundant, writes Pilita Clark in her weekly column, it is worth remembering two things: it is harder than ever to manage a career today but an unexpected reversal at work may not be a permanent disaster.

Budget airline Ryanair has swung back into profit over the past year due to strong traffic recovery, higher air fares, and advantageous fuel hedges, despite recording a fourth quarter loss of €154 million, its annual results show.

Dublin has one of the lowest concentrations of low-cost or affordable homes in the world, according to price comparison website MoverDB.com. The company analysed price trends in capital city real estate markets to gauge the balance of low-cost and high-cost homes. It found that just 1.23 per cent of properties in Dublin are on the market for less than half the median or middle price of homes in the capital. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details

Irish online testing specialist TestReach is set to take over the running of a global English language proficiency test in a deal that its founders say could increase its revenues by as much as 20 per cent in the short term. The Dublin-based edtech, which provides computer-based assessment products used by professional bodies, universities and other organisations to run secure examinations online, confirmed on Friday that it will go live with the British Council’s Aptis test in the next four weeks. Ian Curran reports from Singapore.

Work has begun on a solar project in Co Meath, a Statkraft project that will help tech giant Microsoft to move towards its commitment to becoming carbon neutral, writes Ciara O’Brien. The sod has been turned on Harlockstown Solar, a 34MW solar project that could power up to 9,000 homes. It is one of a number of projects that form a corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) package with Microsoft to deliver 366MW of clean energy from six wind and solar farms.

In his weekly column, Eoin Burke-Kennedy takes the Government to task for its attempted spinning of the latest emissions data.

The chief executive officer of the new agri-food regulator has been announced by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue. Niamh Lenehan is the CEO-designate for An Rialálaí Agraibhia, the new independent statutory office that is set to be established soon. Sarah Burns reports.

The Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), the successor to the National Pensions Reserve Fund, is to invest €68 million in two leading decarbonisation funds as part of a €1 billion five-year climate investment programme. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

On Thursday of next week the US government is scheduled to make its monthly payment of about $25 billion (€23 billion) to military personnel, civil servants and social security recipients. In the middle of the month interest payments, usually about $3 billion, fall due while billions more have to be paid at the end of June. The problem, writes Washington Correspondent Martin Wall, is that by early June the US Government may have run out of money to pay its bills, potentially triggering an unprecedented debt default and domestic and international economic turmoil.

In our Opinion slot, Dawn Bailey, head of financial wellbeing at Bank of Ireland, argues that financial literacy should be taught in school.

Cork entrepreneur Norman Crowley has signed a deal with a leading global mining company to retrofit some 8,500 diesel mining trucks into electric vehicles over the next three years, with much of this work to take place at sites in the Republic. Speaking to our Inside Business podcast, Mr Crowley said his company, Cool Planet Group, would carry out some of the work at a new factory it has just completed at Powerscourt, Co Wicklow. He said the contract was valued at about €50 million.