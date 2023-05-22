Higher air fares and strong traffic recovery push Ryanair back into profit

Budget airline Ryanair has swung back into profit over the past year due to strong traffic recovery, higher air fares, and advantageous fuel hedges, despite recording a fourth quarter loss of €154 million, its annual results show.

The airline, which published its results on Monday, made a full-year profit of €1.43 billion in the year up to March 31st, 2023, compared to a loss of €355 million the year before.

It saw its revenue more than double to €10.78 billion from €4.8 billion the year before. Operating costs also increased however, from €5.27 billion to €9.2 billion.

Ryanair noted that it endured a “disappointing” first quarter when traffic was “badly impacted” by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

However, strong travel demand through the remainder of the year saw traffic rise 74 per cent, with fares up 10 per cent on pre-Covid levels.

Ancillary sales delivered a “solid performance”, generating just under €23 per passenger and a total of €3.84 billion.

Its fuel hedging “contributed significantly” to the final profit outcome, saving the group over €1.4 billion.

Ryanair hopes to grow traffic about 10 per cent to about 185 million passengers in the coming year, although it said Boeing’s recent delivery delays may reduce this target slightly.

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary said the airline will aim to grow traffic to 225 million passengers by 2026 and 300 million by 2034.

In that context, it will also aim to create over 10,000 new jobs for pilots, cabin crew, and engineers. Over the past year, it has recruited and trained over 3,000 new crew members, including 1,000 pilot cadets.

The airline’s market share has grown significantly in most EU markets as it operated 116 per cent of its pre-Covid capacity in the year.

Most notable gains were recorded in Italy (from 27 per cent to 40 per cent), Poland (26 per cent to 36 per cent) and Ireland (49 per cent to 58 per cent).

Its European short-haul capacity remains below pre-Covid levels this summer, but it added demand is “notably robust”. Forward bookings and air fares this summer were described as “strong”.

The airline had €4.7 billion in cash on its balance sheet at year-end, despite an €850 million bond repayment in March 2023.

Its capital expenditure totalled €1.9 billion, which was €450m lower than expected due to Boeing delivery delays. These delays mean Ryanair expects to be short up to 10 B-8200s for peak June and July schedules.

In terms of outlook, the airline’s fuel bill will increase by over €1 billion due to higher oil prices.

“We are cautiously optimistic that full year 2024 revenue will grow sufficiently to cover our €1 billion higher fuel bill and still deliver a modest year-on-year profit increase,” the airline said.

“This guidance remains heavily dependent upon avoiding adverse events during the year such as the war in Ukraine or further, repeated, Boeing delivery delays.”