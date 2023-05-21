New agri-food watchdog chief unveiled by Minister for Agriculture

Chief executive designate of agri-Food regulator An Rialálaí Agraibhia Niamh Lenehan with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue who said her role would be 'really important'. Photograph: Chris Bellew/Fennell

The chief executive of the new agri-food regulator has been announced by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue. Niamh Lenehan is chief executive designate for An Rialálaí Agraibhia, the new independent statutory office that is soon to be established.

An Rialálaí Agraibhia, which will come under the aegis of the Department of Agriculture, will have a “price and market analysis and reporting function” as well as a regulatory enforcement function concerning prohibited unfair trading practices.

Ms Lenehan, who came through “a competitive recruitment process”, according to the department, is from Co Meath and has been with the Insolvency Service of Ireland where she has led initiatives in the areas of policy and regulation.

[ New agri-food watchdog can fine up to €10m for unfair trading practices ]

She also previously held management roles with Quality and Qualifications Ireland (QQI).

READ MORE

Ms Lenehan will start work with An Rialálaí Agraibhia on an interim basis as head of the Unfair Trading Practices Enforcement Authority based in the Department of Agriculture.

She will formally become chief executive designate of An Rialálaí Agraibhia on the enactment of the Agricultural and Food Supply Chain Bill and will head up the agency on its establishment day.

Norman Crowley on the business of decarbonisation Listen | 42:26

The Bill provides mechanisms for the regulator to examine and make recommendations on any aspect of the agri-food supply chain, including the collection and analysis of price and market data to improve transparency and address information gaps in the supply chain. It is at report stage in the Dáil.

Mr McConalogue said Ms Lenehan’s role was “really important” and would play an influential part in the entire agri-food sector in the coming years.

“Niamh has strong agriculture and farming links as well as being a success in regulatory and policy roles in her career,” he said.