House prices increased by 5% in February but rate of growth slowed

The median price of a dwelling purchased in the 12 months to February was €310,000.

House prices increased by 5 per cent in the 12 months to February, with prices in Dublin rising by 3.2 per cent and prices outside Dublin up by 6.4 per cent, new data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows.

The national Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) shows that 3,351 dwelling purchases by households at market prices were filed with the Revenue Commissioners, down by 6.5 per cent compared with the 3,584 purchases in February 2022.

The lowest median price for a house in the 12 months to February 2023 was €152,000 in Longford, while the highest median price was €630,000 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.

The increase in prices was down from 6.1 per cent in the year to January, and from the high values of 15.1 per cent in the 12 months to February and March 2022.

In Dublin, house prices increased by 3 per cent and apartment prices were up by 4 per cent. The highest house price growth in Dublin was in South Dublin at 9.3 per cent, while Dublin City saw a decline of 0.5 per cent.

Outside Dublin, house prices were up by 6.6 per cent and apartment prices rose by 3.3 per cent.

The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest rise in house prices was the Border (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo) at 9 per cent, while at the other end of the scale, the Mid-West (Clare, Limerick, Tipperary) saw an 4.9 per cent rise.

The most expensive Eircode area over the 12 months to February 2023 was A94 Blackrock with a median price of €755,000, while F35 Ballyhaunis and F45 Castlerea shared the least expensive price of €130,000.