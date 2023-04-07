Producers of Last Duel film hit with ‘Covid-related expenses’ bill of €8.17m

Adam Driver as Jacques LeGris and Matt Damon as Jean de Carrouges in The Last Duel whose production in Ireland was delayed by Government Covid-19 restrictions. Photograph: Patrick Redmond/20th Century Studios

The producers of Matt Damon’s The Last Duel shot in Ireland were left nursing a Covid-19 bill of €8.17 million, new accounts show. Production on the film was delayed due to Government Covid-19 restrictions

The image of the Hollywood actor emerging from SuperValu in Dalkey carrying a plastic bag provided some light relief during the pandemic’s first lockdown.

However, the backers of The Last Duel had little to smile about as the impact of Covid-19 added significantly to the cost of the Ridley Scott-directed movie which fared poorly at the box office.

The critically acclaimed movie – shot in Ireland and France – availed of Revenue section 481 corporation tax credits of between €10 million and €30 million.

Accounts for Argentan Productions DAC show that the Covid-19 bill of €8.64 million for 2021 under the heading of “Covid-related expenses” wasn’t far off the €9.57 million paid to Damon and other leading members of the cast that included Jodie Comer, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck.

Damon and Affleck also had producer and screenplay credits for the historical action drama and Metropolitan Films International subsidiary, Argentan, was able to recoup €470,287 of its Covid-related costs in 2022, leaving a net Covid-19 bill of €8.17 million for the production.

The 2022 accounts provide a detailed breakdown of the €53.15 million spent in the previous year and give an insight into the costs surrounding a Hollywood production.

Matt Damon after shopping at his local SuperValu supermarket while living in Dalkey, Co Dublin. Photograph: Padraig O'Reilly

The makers put out a call for hundreds of people to appear as extras in the movie and they were paid a total €379,326.

Accounts also show that director’s costs amounted to €1.78 million while producer costs came to €1.61 million.

A further €452,626 was paid to the supporting cast while the period drama’s wardrobe costs came to €1.3 million. Make-up and hair costs came to another €657,798.

Characters riding on horseback featured prominently in the film and the animals and handlers’ bill came to €449,316. The stunts bill totalled €676,109.

Other major costs included set construction which came to €4.02 million while production staff costs amounted to €1.98 million. Art department costs totalled €1.1 million. Travel and living costs amounted to €3.43 million while transportation costs came to €1.73 million. “Set dressing” totalled €1.38 million. A further €3.7 million was spent on location and office expenses.