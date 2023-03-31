RTÉ will pull the plug on ‘legacy’ Radio 1 longwave service on April 14th

Move to end the Radio 1 longwave service 'may be disappointing to some listeners', said director general Dee Forbes. Photograph: iStock

RTÉ has announced that RTÉ Radio 1 will cease broadcasting on longwave frequency 252 (LW 252) from Friday, April 14th, with director general Dee Forbes saying it can “no longer justify the investment” needed to keep it going.

The public service broadcaster said it based its decision partly on the increased accessibility of RTÉ services and content internationally in a range of other audio formats, including recently upgraded radio apps for Apple iOS and Android mobile devices.

It also said the required investment to maintain the mast was “very significant” and that in light of a “greatly reduced” number of listeners and the unavailability of longwave services on newer devices, the cost was “unfortunately no longer sustainable”.

Further investment into the mast and transmitter, which RTÉ described as no longer fit for purpose, would also “significantly impair” the State-owned broadcaster’s ability to meet the emissions reductions target required to contribute to the National Climate Action Plan, it said.

The “energy intensive” longwave service has grown more costly for RTÉ to maintain after the rise in energy prices.

The annual operating costs for the longwave service in 2022 arrived at €250,000, with most of this relating to its electricity bills, RTÉ said. Its initial estimates had suggested the full-year costs in 2023 would exceed €400,000 and could be as much as double those seen last year.

Ceasing the service, which accounts for 2.5 per cent of its total electrical energy usage, would bring a “material reduction” to its energy consumption, it said.

The closure of the longwave service was one of the recommendations made by the Future of Media Commission report published by the Government in July last year.

RTÉ first announced the closure of the service in 2014, but campaigners said the move would isolate elderly Irish people in Britain who used it to keep in touch with home and it was given a reprieve.

On Friday, the broadcaster said it would run an information campaign through ads in relevant UK titles, via posters and flyers which will be distributed to a number of community organisations via the Irish Embassy in London and the Irish Consulates in Britain, and across RTÉ's social media channels.

RTÉ stressed that listeners in the UK can still access Radio 1 through a number of channels. These include channel 750 on Freesat, channel 0160 on Sky, channel 917 on Virgin Media, as well as through audio streaming services including the RTÉ Radio Player and Irish Radioplayer apps.

In Ireland, Radio 1 remains on FM, Saorview, Saorsat and on audio streaming services. A full range of listening options is available at www.rte.ie/keeplistening, while details of how to use voice search on Alexa and Google smart speakers to listen to RTÉ Radio 1 is at www.rte.ie/voice.

Listeners can also contact the RTÉ information office on +353 1 208 3434 or by emailing info@rte.ie.

“Not only is RTÉ Radio 1 widely available in the UK across television and online services, including apps and smart speakers, the energy costs involved along with the cost of replacing the transmitter mean that, in line with the recommendation of the Future of Media Commission Report, the time has come to bring the longwave service to a close,” said Ms Forbes.

“While this may be disappointing to some listeners, RTÉ must continue to invest in critical projects underpinning our production, distribution and business activities, as well as digital projects which are essential to ensure we continue to deliver value to our audiences.”

There are very few longwave services left in Europe. In the UK, there is only one, for BBC Radio 4, but the BBC has announced plans to close it.