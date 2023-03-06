Avolon delivers three new fuel efficient aircraft to ITA Airways

Dublin-based aircraft lessor Avolon has delivered three new Airbus A320-200neos to ITA Airways, the group said on Monday.

A further two aircraft will be delivered later in the year, supporting the Italian airline’s target for its portfolio to comprise 80 per cent new generation fuel efficient aircraft by 2026.

The newly delivered aircraft are the first A320neos in ITA Airway’s fleet. Carrying the company’s new blue livery, the aircraft will support its short and medium haul services in the 2023 summer season.

Avolon president Paul Geaney said: “One of our core commitments is to help customers make the transition to fuel efficient new technology aircraft, and this deal demonstrates how a lessor like Avolon can help airlines achieve their sustainability ambitions.”

ITA Airways chief technology officer Francesco Presicce said the aircraft “combines technology and efficiency to deliver 20 per cent less fuel consumption and CO2 emissions per seat compared to previous generation aircraft”.

“It is further enriching ITA Airways modern and environment-friendly fleet, which will feature 80 per cent new generation aircraft by 2026,” he said.

“We are very pleased to be working with Avolon and taking delivery of these new aircraft to serve on our domestic and international network as we look forward to a busy summer 2023.”