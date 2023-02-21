New Google-backed programme for social entrepreneurs

Pictured at Google’s EMEA HQ in Dublin are Adaire Fox-Martin, head of Google Ireland with Tim Griffiths, CEO of Social Entrepreneurs Ireland (SEI) and Thibaud Le Moing, head of startup support at INCO to mark a €500,000 commitment by Google to fund the Changing Ireland Accelerator programme.

A new Google-backed programme to support underserved social entrepreneurs has been launched by Social Entrepreneurs Ireland (SEI).

The Changing Ireland Accelerator, which has received funding from Google’s philanthropic arm Google.org, is a 12-month programme that will select four leaders across the island of Ireland who have identified a social or environmental issue and developed a clear solution and business model to solve it. The programme is focusing on supporting those from underrepresented or marginalised communities.

Participants will get personalised supports and €60,000 in funding each. Programme partner INCO willl distribute the funding.

“We are delighted with the support of Google.org and INCO to launch the Changing Ireland Accelerator,” said CEO of Social Entrepreneurs Ireland Tim Griffiths. “This programme will accelerate the social impact that is being delivered by social entrepreneurs across the island of Ireland, reaching some of our most underserved communities.”

Google is providing €500,000 to SEI as part of its European-wide commitment to supporting social entrepreneurs. The company has pledged €20 million in cash funding through the Google.org Social Innovation Fund to support underserved social innovators across Europe.

“Social enterprise is increasingly important in helping to solve some of society’s biggest challenges, that is why we are committed to supporting social entrepreneurs and are encouraging ambitious change-makers to apply to the Changing Ireland Accelerator programme,” said Rachael Bleakley, programme manager at Google.org.