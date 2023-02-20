Global digital design firm Lucky Beard sets up new technology division

Elaine Devereux, managing director of Lucky Beard; Adam Oberem, chief executive and co-founder; and James Nelson, chief creative and co-founder: Ireland accounted for 42 per cent of global turnover last year. Photograph: Conor McCabe Photography

A South African digital design and brand advisory company that set up its European headquarters in Dublin six years ago is planning to expand its global headcount this year with a number of new jobs to be created in Ireland.

Lucky Beard, which boasts a client list that includes the likes of the Office of Public Works as well as Irish Life and Investec, has experienced tenfold revenue growth in Ireland since arriving in Dublin in 2017.

Ireland accounted for 42 per cent of the company’s global turnover last year, it said, following a strategic investment of €1.1 million in its Irish business in 2021.

The company has now established a new division – Lucky Beard Tech – with Marc Allwright and Jared Bouwer joining as its managing director and chief technical officer respectivey from the South African subsidiary of US marketing communications giant Wunderman Thompson.

The new division will focus on “technology and data strategy, application development, content management, enterprise integration and data engineering”, Lucky Beard said.

“Lucky Beard Tech is an exciting addition and will play an important role in the company’s future growth, as more organisations seek agile, cost-efficient solutions and tap into the company’s diverse range of specialised skills and services,” said Mr Oberem.

With the pandemic having boosted business demand for digital transformation services, Lucky Beard said it is now planning to expand its 100-strong global workforce across its Dublin, Johannesburg and London offices this year with “new hires in the pipeline” for 2023.

“We have achieved impressive growth across the group since establishing in Ireland with the Irish business contributing significantly to our success,” said Adam Oberem, co-founder and chief executive of Lucky Beard.

“Ireland remains a strategic location for Lucky Beard, providing access to top talent, ample opportunities for growth, and a recognition by Irish businesses of the immense value our extensive global expertise can bring to them. With our advisory, design and tech capabilities, we can facilitate rapid change and drive growth.”

Founded in 2015, Lucky Beard established its European headquarters in Dublin after Mr Oberem and his co-founder, James Nelson, relocated to Ireland.