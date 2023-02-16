Bord Gáis Energy says retail supply business was loss-making last year

Energy supplier Bord Gáis Energy said its retail energy supply business made a loss in 2022 as price volatility hit the energy sector.

The company, which is owned by Centrica, said the Irish business absorbed more than €60 million in losses and made significant investments in customer protections during the period.

The loss also includes the impact of higher bad debt, lower customer consumption from warmer weather and a change in customer behaviour.

However, operational performance was good, with Whitegate CCGT back online after being offline for much of 2021, and Bord Gáis said it grew retail customers by 17,000 after the exit of some suppliers in the market.

Overall, adjusted operating profit for Bord Gáis Energy increased by 11 per cent to £31 million (€34.9 million), on good wholesale trading performance and strong availability from the reopened Whitegate CCGT. Compared to 2020, the last full year that Whitegate was at full capacity, profit was lower.

Revenue for the year was £1.77 billion, up from £1.1 billion in 2021.

Bord Gáis said it would donate 10 per cent of adjusted operating profit to its energy support fund for vulnerable customers during the crisis. That is being administered with the help of Focus Ireland, St Vincent de Paul, MABS and ALONE.

“We recognise the current difficulties facing consumers in relation to energy costs. Our focus is on protecting our customers as much as we can right now, while also using our financial strength to make investments that will protect them in the future,” said Dave Kirwan, managing director of Bord Gáis Energy. “We’re committed to supporting our customers, particularly those who are most vulnerable through our Energy Support Fund, which amounts to €3.6 million based on today’s results.”

The energy supplier increased electricity charges by 34 per cent and gas prices by 39 per cent in October.

Bord Gáis recently announced an investment of €250 million in two peaker plants in Athlone and Dublin, a measure that will support the stability of the energy supply.