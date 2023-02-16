A USB gizmo to make uncorking wine easier. Is this really necessary?

Near the top of the list of things you never thought you would need is a USB corkscrew. This device promises to remove the corks from all your wine bottles in under 10 seconds – which is about 20 seconds fewer than we have managed – and 100 per cent less sweat. A single charge will see you right for 50 corks, and there’s even a foil cutter included.

You simply put the device on the bottle, press a button and off it goes. Press it again to release the cork and you are ready to uncork another bottle or two. Is it worth spending €45 on yet another device you’ll have to charge? As someone who regularly ruins corks, the answer would be: probably. If you’ve mastered the art of correctly uncorking a bottle of wine, it may be of less value.

firebox.com