Locals seek return of Cork-Bristol flights

Aer Lingus Regional operator Emerald Airlines says it could consider relaunching a Cork Airport-Bristol flights following pressure locally.

A petition calling the restoration of the Cork-Bristol service operated by previous Aer Lingus franchise holder, Stobart Air, has gathered more than 700 signatures.

Asked if it planned relaunching the service, Emerald Airlines, indicated that it would consider the move.

“As we enter into the next stage of growth at Emerald Airlines, we are constantly looking for new opportunities to grow our route network, and so we will always consider ways to grow our services,” said a statement.

Emerald relaunched Aer Lingus Regional services last year. The airline took over the franchise from Stobart, which subsequently closed in the face of Government Covid travel restrictions.

The airlines flies from Belfast and Dublin to 25 British destinations. At its launch, founder Conor McCarthy said it hoped ultimately to replicate what Stobart did at its height.

Emerald this week pledged to step up services at Belfast City Airport following the failure of British regional carrier, Flybe, which flew several routes from there.

Cork is the Republic’s second biggest airport. More than 2.2 million passengers travelled through there last year, according to figures released in January.