Ryanair reports €211m third-quarter profit

Christmas travel boosted Ryanair’s profit to €211 million in the three months ended December 31st.

The airline said on Monday that it flew 38.4 million passengers in the period, the third quarter of its financial year, 24 per cent more than in 2021.

Ryanair earned €211 million profit after tax over the three months, more than twice the €88 million it reported for the same quarter in 2019, before Covid-19 hit air travel.

Strong demand over Christmas, New Year and the October mid-term boosted its performance, said the airline.

Michael O’Leary, confirmed that Ryanair was on track to earn profit between €1.325 billion and €1.425 billion in the financial year, which ends on March 31st.

“This guidance remains heavily dependent upon avoiding adverse events in quarter four, such as Covid and/or the war in Ukraine,” he said in a statement.