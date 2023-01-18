Holidaymakers could face further summer disruption

DAA chief executive Kenny Jacobs says Dublin Airport recruiting 155 extra security staff ahead of the summer. Photograph: Alan Betson

Holidaymakers could face further disruption across Europe this summer, according to Kenny Jacobs, chief executive of State airports company, DAA.

Mr Jacobs told the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications on Wednesday that Dublin Airport was focused on hiring a further 155 security staff to bring frontline numbers to 800 on time for summer.

He said that he was very confident that the company was doing this at the pace required to meet likely summer traffic.

However, he cautioned that air traffic control staffing problems, particularly in France, Germany and Catalonia in north eastern Spain, could disrupt holiday flying.

“If they have staffing issues, then everyone is going to have a problem,” he added.

Air traffic control strikes, particularly in France, caused delays and cancellations for many Irish and other travellers last summer.

Mr Jacobs is the latest air travel industry figure to predict problems in Europe’s skies this summer.

Eamonn Brennan, who retired as head of Eurocontrol, the overall European air navigation agency, warned of problems this summer as travel continued to recover from Covid curbs.

Limits imposed as a consequence of the war in Ukraine have aggravated problems with the region’s already crowded air space.