Court must resolve jurisdiction issue in challenge to debt deal by Ronan O’Gara company

Ronan O'Gara was an equal shareholder in the company that owned The Silly Goose pub in Cork with Michael O'Flynn and John O'Driscoll. Photograph: XAVIER LEOTY/AFP via Getty Images

The High Court is to consider if it is appropriate to hear an application by a company whose shareholders include rugby star Ronan O’Gara and businessman Michael O’Flynn to set aside a Personal Insolvency Arrangement (PIA) made in favour of fellow shareholder John O’Driscoll.

The application has been made by Ezeon Entertainment Ltd, a company that purchased Cork pub The Silly Goose in 2007.

Mr O’Gara, Mr O’Flynn and Mr O’Driscoll, who are known to each other, were equal shareholders in the venture, which was funded by loans from Anglo Irish Bank.

They claim the courts that approved and upheld the PIA were misled by Mr O’Driscoll.

Mr O’Driscoll denies all the claims against him.

The matter was mentioned before Mr Justice Alexander Owens on Monday, who questioned if the application should be heard by the High Court.

The respondent’s Personal Insolvency Practioner (PIP), Alan McGee, had sworn a statement in reply to Ezeon’s claims regarding the PIA.

Bernard Dunleavy SC, instructed by solicitor Eugene Carley, for Mr McGee, said his client views the application as without merit and entirely pointless. It is also argued that the High Court does not have the jurisdiction to hear the application.

Ezeon’s application, which is allegedly being used by Mr O’Flynn as a vehicle to re-litigate the case, should have been made to the Circuit Court which granted the PIA in the first place, it is argued.

Martin Hayden SC, for Ezeon, said his side wants to make submissions on the matter but will argue the High Court does have the jurisdiction to hear the application.

Mr Justice Owens said the preliminary issue on jurisdiction will have to be decided first.

The judge adjourned the matter for a week to allow the sides to exchange documents about the jurisdiction issue.

Mr O’Driscoll was granted a PIA by the Circuit Court in March 2022, and this decision was upheld on appeal to the High Court last July.

In proceedings before the High Court, Mr O’Flynn sought to overturn the PIA over the alleged debt owed to him.

He was prevented from doing so after the High Court found he lacked the legal standing to do so.

The Supreme Court has yet to determine if it will hear Mr O’Flynn’s appeal against the dismissal of his challenge to the PIA, Mr Justice Owens was also told on Monday.

Ezeon has brought an application seeking to set aside the PIA over concerns including an alleged misappropriation of just over €15,000 in company funds by Mr O’Driscoll.

It also claims there is significant stock missing from the company.

In a sworn statement in reply to the allegation, Mr O’Driscoll denies the claims against him and says that at no point did he misappropriate the money as alleged or do anything improper.

He accepts the money was withdrawn from the company without the other shareholders’ prior knowledge. He did this as repayment of money he was owed.

Any suggestion that he did anything improper, he adds, is “entirely incorrect.”

He said he put the money into the company at a time when it was not successfully trading at the insistence of the other shareholders.

He also said he had agreed to reintroduce the money into the company when Mr O’Gara and Mr Flynn felt it was necessary to do so.

Previously, the court heard that in 2014 Mr O’Flynn took over the borrowings and refinanced Ezeon for €2.2 million, which had risen to €2.5 million by 2018.

Arising out of that debt, it is alleged Mr O’Driscoll, from Ovens in Cork, owes at least €950,000 to Mr O’Flynn.

Ezeon claims that because it was never given any notice of Mr O’Driscoll’s initial application for protection from his creditors, the company never received a proper opportunity to object to him being granted a PIA.

It has further concerns over the categorisation of Mr O’Driscoll’s debt to Ezeon.

Ezeon claims that the debt owed to it by Mr O’Driscoll was not properly specified in the PIA, that it did not know about the PIA until the matter appeared in media reports, and that the process was in effect an alleged fraud on the company.

The court did not validly approve the PIA, the company’s lawyers have further submitted.