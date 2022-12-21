Lioncor plans for Terenure apartment scheme face local opposition

Terenure scheme envisages four blocks made up of 104 one-bed apartments and 104 two-bed apartments

Plans by builders Lioncor to construct a 208-unit social and affordable apartment scheme for Terenure in Dublin 12 are facing local opposition.

The scheme envisages four blocks made up of 104 one-bed apartments and 104 two-bed apartments on the “Carlisle” site located to the north and east of the Ben Dunne Gym at Kimmage Road West, Terenure.

However, the council has now received 40 third-party submissions in response to the scheme, including two from local residents’ associations expressing concern over what is proposed.

In a submission on the behalf of Recorders Residents’ Association, Pauline Foster said “it is our belief that increased flooding events will be inevitable if the proposed development is permitted”.

Ms Foster said the residents’ association has several concerns over the scheme but the most critical centres on flooding that the residents of Whitehall Road and adjoining areas of Rockfield, Shelton and Wainsfort have contended with for many years.

Chairman of the Kimmage Road West residents’ association, Paul Kenny, said “the height and scale of the proposed development is in contravention of the Dublin City Development Plan”.

Mr Kenny said the scheme “will overlook and overshadow at least 30 houses on Captain’s Road and a number of houses on Brookfield Green”. He went on to say that “this is not a development which will support the provision of affordable and social housing”.

Mr Kenny said “the indicated price of the units is certainly not affordable”.

In a comprehensive objection lodged on behalf of Roberta McCrossan, Marston Planning Consultancy said the proposed development would remain seriously injurious to the existing residential and visual amenity of the adjoining residential properties.

A planning report lodged by McGill Planning on behalf of the developers said the scheme “represents an attractive residential development in an established residential, built-up, highly accessible and well-serviced location with Dublin City Centre”.

Earlier this year, Lioncor secured planning permission for a €106 million apartment scheme, which also contained 208 units for the same site under An Bord Pleanála’s “fast-track” process.

However, that permission is the subject to a judicial review by the Kimmage Dublin Residents Alliance CLG.

“We are very confident in a positive outcome given Dublin City Council supported our previous SHD application for a very similar scheme,” Lioncor chief executive John Maxwell said.

A decision is due in January.