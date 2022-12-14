Aer Lingus says Dublin Airport’s ‘supporting infrastructure’ hampered aircraft during icy snap

Passengers moving through Dublin Airport. Ground conditions where aircraft were parked hampered efforts to get them to take off on time last weekend, Aer Lingus says. Photograph: Alan Betson

Conditions around aircraft parked at Dublin Airport hampered efforts to prepare them for take off last weekend, Aer Lingus says.

Some 140 flights were cancelled at the airport on Friday while bad weather hit a further 50 on Saturday.

Peter O’Neill, Aer Lingus chief operating officer, told politicians on Wednesday that ground conditions around the areas where aircraft were parked to take on passengers before take off hampered efforts to get them to depart on time.

“The runways were clear, but the supporting infrastructure at the airport was not as clear as we would have liked it,” he said.

Mr O’Neill also explained that the weather meant crews had to de-ice aircraft much closer to take-off time than normal, adding to the problems.

He noted that Aer Lingus got 90 per cent of its scheduled flights off on Friday while 96 per cent departed from Dublin on Saturday.

He confirmed to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications that Dublin Airport operator, State company DAA, had “put its hands up” at a subsequent discussion of the problem.

However, Mr O’Neill maintained that this position was different to DAA’s public statements over the weekend, which he argued pointed the finger at the airlines and ground handling companies.

Airlines are responsible for de-icing aircraft while the airport is responsible for the runways and other infrastructure.