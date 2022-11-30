EY Awards: Texthelp founder Martin McKay named Entrepreneur of the Year

Martin McKay, who founded Texthelp in 1996 to help people with communication difficulties, has been named EY Entrepreneur of the Year.

Martin McKay, founder of Antrim-based educational technology company Texthelp, has been named EY Entrepreneur of the Year (EoY) at the annual awards ceremony in Powerscourt Hotel in Co Wicklow on Wednesday evening.

Mr McKay founded the company in 1996 to help people with communication difficulties, focused initially on those with profound speech and dexterity disabilities. The business has since grown into a global assistive technology company that employs 350 people..

Texthelp develops literacy software that helps dyslexic, neurodivergent and physically disabled students to express themselves in the classroom.

The company generated turnover of £27 million (€31 million) in 2021, up 22 per cent from 2020, and expects to double its 2020 turnover this year.

With operations in the UK, Sweden, Norway, and Australia, Texthelp also has a large presence in the US. When Mr McKay was attending the annual EoY executive retreat in Austin, Texas in September, he told The Irish Times that 14 of the 19 local school districts there are customers of Texthelp, “so we have really good market penetration here”.

The Texthelp group has grown substantially in recent years, acquiring Sweden-based assistive technology firm Oribi in October; the ed-tech division of Don Johnston, a US-based assistive technology company, in January; and Danish firm Wizkids in July 2021.

Mr McKay received his award at a ceremony in Powerscourt Hotel, Co Wicklow on Wednesday evening, the first in-person iteration of the annual awards ceremony since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was nominated in the international category of this year’s awards along with Gregory Bradley, Blk Box Fitness; Jack Pierse and Aidan Corbett, Wayflyer; Jacqueline O’Reilly, KonFloor; Jamie O’Rourke, Mainline Utilities; John T O’Sullivan, BioAtlantis; Justin lawless, Intact; Michael Dixon; Dixon International Logistics; and Mick G Slein, Led Group Robus.

The theme of this year’s awards was “changemakers”. Social entrepreneur Mary Davis, chief executive of Special Olympics International, received a special recognition award at the event.

Other winners on the night included Stephen Nolan, managing director of Nutritics, who won the inaugural sustainability award; Fionn Lahart and Christoph Hennersberger, founders of medical tech company OneProjects, who won emerging entrepreneurs of the year; and Tom O’Connor and Kieran Cusack, joint managing directors of Conack Construction, who won best emerging entrepreneurs.

The EoY programme received a record number of entrants this year and the 25 finalists across the three categories had revenues in excess of €1 billion, EY said in a statement.

Roger Wallace, EoY partner lead, said: “It’s been an absolute honour to get to know our 2022 finalists and on behalf of EY I am delighted to extend our warmest congratulations to this year’s winners, each of whom have demonstrated cutting-edge, innovative thinking and new ways of working in their respective industries, ultimately shaping how we live and work on the island of Ireland and globally.

“It’s also noteworthy that many of this year’s finalists and two of our winners are from Ireland’s indigenous technology industry, a true testament to the resilience, diversity, and continued strength in this sector,” he said. “As a nation we consistently punch above our weight when it comes to entrepreneurial endeavours, and it is something we are incredibly proud to support at EY Ireland.”

Anne Heraty, who won the top prize in 2006 and served as the chair of the judging panel this year, said: “Each of our winners have proved themselves as visionaries, with a strong desire to create, innovate, grow, learn and contribute to our economies and communities. I am delighted to congratulate the winners on behalf of the judging panel and we look forward to following their continued success. We also warmly welcome the full cohort of finalists into the EOY alumni community.”