Green light given for €106m apartment scheme in Terenure

An Bord Pleanála has given the green light to ‘fast track’ plans for a €106 million apartment scheme in Terenure.

Over 75 objections were lodged against the Strategic Housing Development (SHD) scheme by Lioncor Developments subsidiary 1 Terenure Land Ltd for the 208-unit s apartment scheme.

The appeals board has given the go-ahead for the six-storey apartment project after concluding that the development would constitute an acceptable residential density at the location, it would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area and would be acceptable in terms of urban design, height and quantum of development.

Board inspector in the case, Paul O’Brien, aid that “whilst the density is high, the applicant has provided a development that will provide for good residential amenity for future occupants whilst ensuring that existing residential amenity can be protected”.

Dublin City Council planners also found the scheme to be acceptable.

Lioncor chief executive, John Maxwell said on Monday: “We are delighted to have received the planning grant in the midst of an unprecedented housing crisis.

“In addition to the 21 social housing units we will deliver almost 190 private units which will facilitate the local housing need for those starting out as well as downsizing in the area,” he said.

“This is consistent with Lioncor’s strategy of delivering houses for all tenures including starter homes, social and affordable homes, apartments for rent and apartments for sale,” Mr Maxwell added

One of those to object was Sinn Féin TD Deputy Aengus Ó Snodaigh who said that opposition to the apartment scheme was “not Nimbyism”.

In an objection to the plans, Mr Ó Snodaigh said that “nobody could say that the imposition of five blocks of six-storey apartments backing on to and overlooking the gardens of Dublin Corporation-built 1930s/40s two-storey homes is suitable, as is being proposed with the Carlisle development”.

The “Carlisle’ development” site is for lands to the north of the Kimmage Road West located to the rear of a Ben Dunne gym.

Others whoobjected to the scheme included a number of resident groups — the Kimmage Dublin Residents Alliance, the Kimmage Rd Residents Association and Terenure West Residents Association.

The scheme is made up of 104 one-bed apartments and 104 two-bed apartments and the developers have put an indicative price tag of €10.66 million on 21 apartments to be sold to Dublin City Council for social housing.