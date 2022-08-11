Era of €10 airfares over, says Ryanair’s O’Leary

Higher oil prices mean passengers will not see ultra-low €1 promotional fares on Ryanair for a number of years, the group's boss, Michael O'Leary, said. Photograph: Eric Lalmand / AFP via Getty Images

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has warned the era of ultra-low air fares is over and said Brexit is partly to blame for a shortage of airport workers in the UK that has created chaos during the peak holiday period.

The airline’s group chief executive said surging oil prices would make it impossible to keep offering promotional tickets for less than €10. He added that Ryanair’s average fare would rise from about €40 towards €50 over the next five years as the company adjusted to rising inflation.

“I don’t think there are going to be €10 flights any more because oil prices are significantly higher as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Mr O’Leary told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Thursday.

“There’s no doubt that at the lower end of the marketplace, our really cheap promotional fares — the €1 fares, the €0.99 fares, even the €9.99 fares — I think you will not see those fares for the next number of years.”

He said that while people would continue to fly, customers would be far more “price sensitive” and hunt for bargains before they travelled, as rising food and energy bills ate into disposable income.

Mr O’Leary called on policymakers across the UK and the EU to “get inflation back down around 2 per cent”, saying that, otherwise, “people’s income and people’s wealth will be very badly damaged”.

UK inflation is running at 9.4 per cent and is expected to rise to 13.3 per cent — its highest since 1980 — by October, according to the Bank of England’s latest forecasts. In Ireland, figures published on Thursday show that inflation remained at a decades-high level of 9.1 per cent in July.

The outspoken airline boss also hit out at the impact that Brexit was having on airlines and airports across the UK, with passengers having grappled with travel chaos including long queues, rafts of cancelled flights and misplaced luggage as a result of staff shortages.

Mr O’Leary blamed the outgoing British prime minister, Boris Johnson “and other ambitious idiots” for creating the conditions that have left the UK in a labour crunch since departing from the EU.

“If there was much more honesty, or any honesty, from Boris Johnson’s government, they would come out and admit that Brexit has been a disaster for the free movement of labour and one of the real challenges being faced by the UK economy,” Mr O’Leary said. — Guardian