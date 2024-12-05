Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 7 earthquake strikes California

United States Geological Survey said the quake struck some 63km off the coast of the state.

A large earthquake struck the northern California coast on Thursday, rattling communities and activating emergency alerts for both shaking and tsunami risks just before 11am local time.

Registered as a magnitude 7.0 and originating near the historic and picturesque town of Ferndale in Humboldt county, the earthquake could be felt in San Francisco more than 418km away.

The tsunami was forecast to hit the California coast at 12.10pm local time.

Some 4.7 million residents of California and Oregon were under the tsunami warning, the National Weather Service said.

READ MORE

The earthquake was earlier revised to magnitude 7 from 6.6. It struck at a depth of 10km and some 63km off the coast of the US state, USGS said.

San Francisco and a large area of the surrounding Bay Area were under the tsunami warning.

The City of Berkeley police department issued an evacuation order for parts of the city on the San Francisco Bay “due to a tsunami coming to West Berkeley”, according to an alert sent to residents.

Tsunami Warning 1 for areas of OR & N. CA: See https://t.co/npoUHxX900 for alert areas. M7.3 045mi SW Eureka, California 1044PST Dec 5 pic.twitter.com/NFCbU5EaKa — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) December 5, 2024

About 19,000 clients were without power in Humboldt County - up from near zero before the earthquake struck, according to data from poweroutage.us.

The office of California governor Gavin Newsom wrote on social media that the governor “is now meeting with state emergency officials and working to ensure Californians are safe”.

Tens of thousands of people felt the shaking, according to initial estimates provided by the US Geological Survey (USGS), which also reported that risks to human life remained low.

Some impacted areas, especially those that hug the coast and were recently saturated with rain, could be prone to landslides.

No immediate damage reports were made available, but the USGS issued a “yellow alert” signifying that “some damage is possible and the impact should be relatively localised”. – Reuters/Guardian

More to follow ...

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024