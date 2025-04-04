South Africans seek ways to repair US relations as 30% tariffs seen as punishment

President Donald Trump’s hefty 30 per cent tariffs on all South African exports to the country has left Pretoria in no doubt about the challenge it faces to reset South Africa’s battered relationship with the US.

After including South Africa as one of 60 “nations that treat us badly” on Thursday at the White House, during his announcement of sweeping tariffs, Trump went a step farther to say “bad things were happening” in the country.

The placing of South African exports into one of the US’s highest tariff brackets accurately reflects how damaged diplomatic relations have become between the two nations.

Although South Africa’s relations with the US have been fragile for several years, the return of Mr Trump to the White House in January has left them at their lowest ebb in the post-apartheid era.

Until recently the US had primarily been at odds with Pretoria over its insistence on maintaining relationships with traditional US rivals – especially Russia, China and Iran – which is part of South Africa’s policy of pursuing a multipolar world order.

Another major area of contention for the US has been South Africa’s unwavering support for Palestinian rights. In particular, the US wants South Africa to withdraw its case against Israel at The Hague-based International Court of Justice, where it has accused the country of committing acts of genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

However, the US president and his Republican Party have added new grievances against South Africa, recently accusing its government of human rights violations against Afrikaners, a white minority group.

According to Trump and his officials, South Africa’s adoption of a land expropriation law in February “blatantly” discriminates against Afrikaner farmers, although there is no hard evidence of this.

In addition, Trump’s supporters, including South Africa-born billionaire Elon Musk, say that successive African National Congress-led governments have ignored violent attacks against white farming communities.

Even though violent crime in South Africa is extremely high, independent experts say there is no proof to support the claim by some Afrikaner groups that white farmers are broadly targeted because of their historical links to colonialism and apartheid.

It seems that to appease Trump’s administration, South Africa must give ground on some of these issues, but according to Steven Gruzd of the South African Institute of International Affairs, the US may not get its way.

“Some of the rocks on which this relationship has become shipwrecked are issues that are very important to South Africa,” says Gruzd, who is head of the institute’s African governance and diplomacy programme.

“I’m sure the Americans would love South Africa to drop that [International Court of Justice] case, but the residing government believes it has the moral high ground in this instance, so I don’t see the US getting much change on the issue,” he says.

Many South Africans see the US’s recent suspension of all overseas aid to their country as a form of punishment for this perceived ill-treatment of Afrikaners and their government’s desire to follow a foreign policy of non-alignment.

It is therefore likely the new tariffs will be seen in a similar light by the country – as another form of US retribution.

The tariff developments also bring into focus the importance of replacing South Africa’s recently expelled ambassador to the US with a diplomat capable of engaging the Trump administration effectively.

Ebrahim Rasool was sent packing from the high-profile post in mid-March for commenting in a webinar that he believed the Maga movement was rooted in white supremacy − a view that was poorly received in Washington.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio responded by declaring Rasool persona non grata, describing him as a “a race-baiting politician who hates America”.

Aside from Rasool’s outburst, South Africa has declined to openly criticise the US for the way it has conducted itself on the world stage this year, preferring to adopt a “soft diplomacy” approach.

Consequently, choosing the right diplomat to spearhead South Africa’s efforts to reset its US relations has become a major talking point for ordinary people and international relations experts alike.

If it were to continue with this policy, some analysts believe that someone with a more Western outlook than those who occupy the upper echelons of the left-leaning ANC should be considered for the role.

With that in mind former Democratic Alliance leader Tony Leon, who was also a former ambassador to Argentina, has been touted as a good fit.

Gruzd also believes that the president, Cyril Ramaphosa, should look outside the ANC, which dominates the government’s foreign policy department, to fill the country’s most important ambassadorial post.

“I think Ramaphosa will have to cast his net more widely to take in the business community to find a suitable ambassador,” he says.